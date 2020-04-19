Tunisia's Last Mohrr Gazelle Dies, Species Goes Extinct

18 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The last Mhorr gazelle which lived in Bouhedma national park (located between the governorates of Sidi Bouzid and Gafsa) in Tunisia died some time ago, the Tunisia wildlife Conservation Society said without giving an exact date.

Its death due to natural causes drives the species to extinction in Tunisia, the society said Saturday.

The society voiced discontent at the silence of authorities

as Mhorr Gazelle, an African species with natural populations mainly in Chad, Mali and Niger, goes extinct, requesting clarification on failure to reintroduce this extremely scarce species.

