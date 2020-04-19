Angola: COVID-19 - Minister of State Reiterates Stepping Up of Measures

Cuito — The minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, reiterated last Saturday in Cuito City, central Bié Province, the call for intensification of awareness campaigns aimed at spreading preventive measures against Covid19 in the country.

Bié: minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

The minister, who worked Saturday afternoon in Bié, considers that the country must increase readiness, so that it can be up for the adequate response to positive cases.

He stressed the need to work in order to prevent the spread of the disease, reinforcing that ensuring the application of preventive measures is investing in the contention of the pandemic.

The governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, recalled that until now the province is stable.

In addition to the meeting with the Provincial Commission of Covid-19, the minister visited the forty institutional centres of Cavanga II and also the Cassoma Hotel, in Cuito City, where he received information about the conditions created for the accommodation of patients.

The minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, and senior state officials were part of the multi-sector delegation.

The province has 873 citizens in home quarantine and 12 in institutional quarantine.