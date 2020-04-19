South Sudan: Trinity Energy Honors Pledge to Fight COVID-19 in South Sudan

Trinity Energy Limited has donated supplies to South Sudan's government to help the country fight the spread of the COVID-19.

According to a statement from the firm, the first batch of supplies to South Sudan's Minister of Health, Hon. Elizabeth Achuei Yol is Phase 1 of a series of donations the company has pledged to assist the country's efforts to combat the deadly spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Minister Achuei received the donation at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Juba, saying Trinity Energy's contribution has come at a critical time, as the country desperately needs more medical equipment to contain the pandemic.

"As the Minister of Health, I would like to thank the company for their generous contribution. I assure you that we will continue to work together," Achuei said.

Lauding the company, she added that the only way to fight the respiratory virus was through a partnership forged through a spirit of solidarity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Robert E Mdeza, Trinity Energy's Chief Executive Officer, pledged the company's full support of government's efforts to fight COVID-19.

"Today (Friday) we are giving cleaning materials, but we will also continue to supply the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre with fuel to aid the routine operations of the facility," Mdeza said.

He added that the company is also donating face masks, hand sanitizer, three months' fuel supply for the Centre's generators and staff vehicles, and three-months' cash incentives for 65 volunteer staff operating the Health Ministry's toll-free 6666 line.

"In the second phase, we are looking at procuring three ventilators worth almost USD130,000. At the moment, we have ordered testing kits that give results within a short period from the United States of America and Germany,"

Mdeza said the test kits, worth about USD305,000, will support the country's COVID-19 programme at a critical time.

Four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed to date in South Sudan, with no deaths reported. Authorities have put various measures in place to contain the spread of the virus, including a night-time curfew, and banning all large public gatherings.

Trinity Energy, the largest petroleum company in the country, has for many years had a Corporate Social Responsibility programme in place. The company is committed to giving back to the community by assisting South Sudanese across the country.

Today, citizens are benefitting from reduced fuel prices at all Trinity Energy petrol stations, while the company regularly supports orphanages, schools and children's homes. It has constructed maternity wards at the Malakia Maternity Hospital, donated sanitary pads to girls' schools, presented young women business empowerment talks and sponsored the South Sudan Peace Run 2019. Trinity Energy has also helped make life a bit easier for many residents by among other things, renovating access roads in Munuki in Jubek, and Terekeka states.