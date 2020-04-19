Kenya: Kirinyaga Police Catch Seven Who Sneaked Out of Nairobi

19 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Seven people who sneaked into Kirinyaga County from Nairobi, which is under containment, have been arrested by the police.

They were intercepted on Saturday evening at a roadblock in Kutus area and first taken straight to Karoti Girls Secondary School isolation centre.

The seven who were aboard a Toyota car were fleeing Nairobi but on reaching the roadblock, officers became suspicious and stopped the vehicle.

Upon questioning, the occupants admitted that they were from the city, forcing officers to arrest them.

According to County Commissioner Jim Njoka, the suspects were held at the school briefly and then driven back to Nairobi where they were put under quarantine in Karen.

He warned that legal action will be taken against the culprits for going against the government's directive requiring that they remain in the city until the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Mr Njoka confirmed that six of the suspects were of Somali descent while the seventh one was from Machakos County.

He said the security team has erected roadblocks at all entry points in the region to ensure no travellers from Nairobi and other isolated counties enter the area in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

