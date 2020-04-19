Namibia: Live Poultry Imports From USA and Ukraine Suspended

NAMIBIA has suspended the import and in-transit movement of live poultry and poultry products from South Carolina in the United States of America due to a bird flu outbreak.

This was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform through its Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) on Friday.

The ministry stated that the DVS and the US Department of Agriculture have agreed on a protocol stating that in the event of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in one or more of the USA's administrative territories, import permits will continue to be issued for the importation of poultry and their products from other parts of the US not affected by the outbreak.

This outbreak, it said, was reported by the USA to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) as having started on 6 April.

The outbreak is reported to have been detected at a turkey farm in South Carolina, where it killed close to 1 600 birds and more than 32 500 turkeys were euthanised to prevent the spread of the disease.

Since the incubation period of the disease is 21 days as set by the OIE, the suspension of poultry and poultry products from South Carolina takes effect 21 days prior to the date of the start of the event. Thus, consignments with products packed in their final packaging on or before 16 March 2020 will be accepted, the ministry's statement reads.

It further said consignments containing poultry products from South Carolina packed in their final packaging on or after 17 March will be rejected and sent back to the country of origin or destroyed at the importer's cost.

"All previously issued import and in-transit permits for South Carolina are hereby cancelled and recalled with immediate effect," it said.

The statement went on to say that in the case of Ukraine, an HPAI outbreak was reported on 18 January this year and resolved on 4 March.

The ministry stated: "Poultry products from that country [Ukraine] may only be allowed to transit through Namibia if they were produced and with final packaging on or before 27 December 2019 and those derived from poultry that were slaughtered on or after 4 March 2020."

Cooked poultry products from these countries for commercial purposes may be imported into Namibia under the veterinary import permit, the statement concluded.

- Nampa/Own report