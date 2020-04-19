Tunisia: Remote Court Hearings Soon to Prevent COVID-19 Infection

18 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Court hearings will be organised remotely, from May 2, 2020, to avoid infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) within courts, Minister of Justice Thouraya Jeribi announced, Saturday.

Speaking to TAP on the sidelines of a visit to the El-Houareb civil prison, the minister said no case of coronavirus has been recorded in Tunisian prisons thanks to the measures taken since the beginning of the epidemic.

The Department of Justice is preparing a decree-law that will govern these remote trials, she said, noting that all legal safeguards will be put in place to ensure fair trial.

A room has been set up at the Mornaguia prison and equipped to ensure remote trials, the minister said, adding that this will be generalised later.

Two other rooms have also been set up at the Tunis Court of First Instance and at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.

The digitisation of judicial content is one of the 9 priorities proposed to the Prime Minister, Jerbi also indicated, adding that the start of digitisation was planned for April 4, "but the coronavirus epidemic forced us to postpone its launch".

The Minister of Justice, who was visiting Kairouan on the celebration of the 64th anniversary of the creation of the internal security forces, decorated a number of officers and non-commissioned officers of the General Directorate of Prisons and Rehabilitation, in the presence of the governor of Kairouan.

