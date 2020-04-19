Zimbabwe: Zim COVID-19 Cases Rise to 25

The number of Covid-19 infections in Zimbabwe has risen to 25 after one returning resident tested positive on Saturday.

The Health and Child Care ministry confirmed the latest Harare case in its daily update saying the patient has a history of travelling to Europe.

"Today (Saturday) a total of 133 tests were done giving a total of 2 626 screening and diagnostic tests done to date," said the ministry.

All 32 samples tested in Bulawayo, which has become the epicentre of the virus, were negative.

A total of 21 tests were carried out in Harare, 6 in Mashonaland West, 37 in Matabeleland North, 9 in Manicaland, 13 in Masvingo and 11 in Mashonaland East provinces.

The number of confirmed cases in Bulawayo and Harare now stands at 10 and nine, respectively.

According to the ministry, Zimbabwe now has two recoveries and the number of deaths is still at 3.

Meanwhile, a total of 90 Frontline workers have completed training in Covid-19 management at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre

The training, according to the ministry, was conducted with the technical and financial support from WHO.

The trained are expected to cascade the training at their respective institutions and among fellow private practitioners.

They were drawn from Parirenyatwa, Chitungwiza Central, Harare Central, Sally Mugabe hospitals while some are from the private sector.

The government says the training is an ongoing process as it accelerates its efforts to trace and screen for Covid-19.