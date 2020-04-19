Zimbabwe: Harare City Council in Lockdown Demolition of Vending Stalls

19 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

THE Harare City Council Saturday took advantage of the lockdown period to destroy thousands of roadside market stalls in Mbare and Chishawasha areas.

The city posted on social media soon after that the affected will be accommodated in appropriate spaces.

Wrote the city council, "Vendors at the site will be accommodated inside the barricaded until construction of the shopping complex commences."

It is not the first time the vendors have been removed from the sites with nothing by way of construction of modern market stalls coming.

The demolitions came just a day before the lapse of the government imposed 21-day national lockdown period.

The action by authorities presents a fresh headache to hard-pressed market stall owners, who could not wait to return to work after enduring a taxing three weeks away from their sources of income.

It was also condemned by Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET).

In a televised national address to mark the country's 40th Independence anniversary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged his government's support to the informal sector adding that his administration acknowledged the economy was now informalised.

"I am aware that our economy is now highly informal," said the President.

"My administration under the Second Republic will accelerate multi-prolonged empowerment initiatives for start-ups and SMEs, especially those run by the youth and women to grow and strengthen our manufacturing base."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.