Zimbabwe: Harare City Council in Lockdown Demolition of Vending Stalls

THE Harare City Council Saturday took advantage of the lockdown period to destroy thousands of roadside market stalls in Mbare and Chishawasha areas.

The city posted on social media soon after that the affected will be accommodated in appropriate spaces.

Wrote the city council, "Vendors at the site will be accommodated inside the barricaded until construction of the shopping complex commences."

It is not the first time the vendors have been removed from the sites with nothing by way of construction of modern market stalls coming.

The demolitions came just a day before the lapse of the government imposed 21-day national lockdown period.

The action by authorities presents a fresh headache to hard-pressed market stall owners, who could not wait to return to work after enduring a taxing three weeks away from their sources of income.

It was also condemned by Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET).

In a televised national address to mark the country's 40th Independence anniversary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged his government's support to the informal sector adding that his administration acknowledged the economy was now informalised.

"I am aware that our economy is now highly informal," said the President.

"My administration under the Second Republic will accelerate multi-prolonged empowerment initiatives for start-ups and SMEs, especially those run by the youth and women to grow and strengthen our manufacturing base."