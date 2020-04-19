Tunisia: COVID-19 - Two More Confirmed Cases, Total Rises to 866

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more cases of infection with COVID-19 were recorded and 28 cases previously diagnosed with the virus tested positive nationwide, from 692 tests carried out on April 17, bringing total to 866 confirmed cases from 15332 overall tests.

The Health Ministry said in a press release Saturday the tests were carried out at the laboratories of Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis (136), Pasteur Institute (295), Fattouma Bourguiba Hospital in Monastir (52), Farhat Hached Hospital in Sousse (46), Habib Bourguiba Hospital in Sfax (29) and the mobile laboratory of Defence Ministry (134).

The confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 are spread over the governorates as follows.

Tunis governorate (193 cases), Ariana (89), Ben Arous (87), Medenine (84), Sousse (71), Kebili (76), Manouba (37), Monastir (36), Sfax (32), Tataouine (32), Gafsa (32), Gabes (20), Bizerte (18), Nabeul (12), Mahdia (13), Kairouan (06), Kef (05), Sidi Bouzid (05), Beja (03), Zaghouan (03), Tozeur (05), Kasserine (05), Jendouba (01) and Siliana (01).

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 37 distributed over the governorates as follows: 5 in Tunis, 5 in Ariana, 3 in Ben Arous, 5 in Manouba, 1 in Nabeul, 1 in Bizerte, 1 in Kef, 5 in Sousse, 1 in Mahdia, 5 in Sfax, 1 in Sidi Bouzid, 3 in Medenine and 1 in Tataouine.

The Health Department stressed that laboratory tests are mainly carried out for people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have contacted the confirmed cases.

The ministry also reported that nearly 3500 people among those who have had contact with the infected persons have been placed in self-isolation.

Citizens are called upon to comply with curfew and general lockdown provisions in all parts of the country in order to stem the spread of the pandemic, the ministry recommends.