Tunisia: Foreign Minister Holds Phone Call With Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray, on Saturday, had a telephone call with Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Youssef Al-Alawi.

The phone conversation focused on "the historical relations of brotherhood and cooperation between the two and ways to expand them in various fields,» the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also discussed "the efforts made by the two countries to combat the coronavirus and mitigate its health and economic impacts.

Talks also made it possible to "coordinate the repatriation of both countries' nationals.