South Africa: Man Arrested for 'Hijacking' Ambulance Outside Maritzburg Hospital

A man suffering from mental illness was arrested after he allegedly hijacked an ambulance outside Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 38-year-old man was taken to hospital by an ambulance at about 10:30 to be admitted.

"He allegedly threatened paramedics... who had brought him to the hospital, with a sharp object," Gwala said.

The man then allegedly got into the ambulance and drove off.

"The ambulance was later recovered in Trustfeed in the Warburg policing area after his mother contacted the police."

The man was arrested and a case of hijacking was opened at the Mountain Rise police station.

Source: News24