Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh is giving Sunday at 8:45 pm a live interview to "Watania 1" and "Hannibal TV" channels, the Prime Ministry said in a statement Saturday evening.

During this interview, the Premier will provide details on the extension of the general lockdown and attending measures.

He will also focus on the latest developments in the health, economic and social situation in the country.