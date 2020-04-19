South Africa: Last Surviving Member of Notorious Stander Gang Dies

18 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Allan Heyl, the last surviving member of the notorious bank-robbing Stander Gang, has died.

Heyl died on Friday at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Heyl's best friend Pieter Möller told News24 that Heyl had changed his way of life after being released on parole.

Möller said their friendship started soon after Heyl was released from jail in 2005.

"We met while he was delivering a motivational speech at the Free State Cheetahs Rugby Union.

"He was a changed man. He did many motivational speeches in the country. He was a big Cheetahs fan.

"He was lone and single and didn't have a child. We traveled a lot together ,doing motivational speeches," said Möller.

"He was highly intelligent, soft spoken, an introvert and an interesting person to be with. He told beautiful stories of how he survived and overcome his past. He touched many lives.

"He addressed universities and warned students not to do the same thing, and to make the right choices. I will miss him very much. We had a special relationship together. He served his sentence almost. He was alone and suffered a lot, including financially," Möller said.

Heyl met his accomplices Andre Stander and Lee McCall in 1977, while they were in prison together. Heyl had been sentenced in 1977 for an earlier string of bank robberies.

Stander and McCall escaped from prison in August 1983. Heyl broke out in October of that same year.

The three then began a crime spree, which ended in late January 1984 when McCall was killed in a shootout with police. Stander, who had fled to the US, also died in a shootout with police there in mid-February 1984.

Heyl, who had traveled to the Greek island of Hydra shortly before McCall's fatal encounter with police, then travelled to England, where he committed further robberies.

These led to his arrest and, in 1985, he was tried in the Winchester Crown Court and sentenced to nine years in a British prison.

At the end of his British sentence, he was extradited to South Africa, and re-imprisoned on charges pertaining to the Stander Gang robberies.

Heyl served a 25-year sentence in Krugersdorp Prison before being granted parole.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.