South Africa: Protect the Vulnerable During Lockdown, Urges Nkoana-Mashabane

19 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

While observing COVID-19 regulations, society has been urged to be vigilant and report to the police elements perpetuating criminal acts against children, youth, women, and persons with disabilities during the lockdown.

The call was made by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, on Sunday in the wake of the murder of five-year-old, Mzwandile Zitho.

The boy's naked body was found just hours after he had been reported missing at the Orange Farm police station on Wednesday.

Mzwandile's grandmother Nompumelelo Zitho, 63, last saw her grandson at around 11am on Tuesday. She said due to the lockdown she did not allow Mzwandile to play with other children in the street.

His body was discovered next to a fridge at a house in Extension 4, Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg inside a tavern. The boy had a string tied around his neck and a handkerchief tied around his ankle.

Expressing condolences to Mzwandile's family, Nkoana-Mashabane said the continued killing and raping of women and children by people who are supposed to love and care for them is a great shame on society.

The Minister commended the police for the discovery and swift arrest of a couple - aged 29 and 30 - in Orange Farm. The couple, who are the owners of the establishment where the body was found, are expected to appear in court soon.

"Whilst we are taking extreme measures to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 virus, I am pleading to the nation to continue reporting any form of criminal activity to SAPS and to elevate levels of vigilance to ensure children, youth, women, and persons with disabilities are safe from perpetrators who capitalise on the current situation for evil personal gains," said Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

She said now is the time, more than ever, to unite.

"Time to be tolerant of each other. Now is the time to demonstrate humanity and Ubuntu. Let's stay home, adhere to the rules, and demonstrate that together we can come out of this stronger as a country."

