Botswana: Shoprite Makes Efforts in the Fight Against COVID-19

Maun — Shoprite Maun supermarket has joined efforts to curb the possible spread of Coronavirus.

This was revealed by Shoprite North eegional manager, Mr Tshepo Sekati, in an interview in Maun on April 18.

The Supermarket has introduced the use of shield masks by its tellers as a way of protecting their employees and customers against possible cross contamination.

He said other than the shield marks, the supermarket has put in place one metre marks to guide customers to observe a one metre social distancing.

Mr Sekati said Shoprite has also availed sanitizers at pay points for the tellers to sanitise their hands each time they handle money as well as sarnitise customers' hands.

He said the measures were implemented in all Shoprites stores across Botswana, adding that the Shoprite staff on duty during the COVID-19 lockdown were all eligible for a bonus of P470, which was an arrangement by the Shoprite Headquarters in South Africa.

The Maun branch also holds prayers for COVID-19 every day at 1pm.

Source : BOPA