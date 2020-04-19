Botswana: COVID-19 Through the Eyes of a Journalist - the Situation So Far

Molepolole — As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana, like many other African countries, has not been spared the aftershocks.

The pandemic has proven to be not only a health catastrophe, but has also plunged global economies into uncertainty with looming job losses and reduced income as consumers and suppliers alike constantly adjust to the rapidly evolving situation.

Therefore, to cope with the situation, countries are coming up with specific response measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their citizens during extended lockdown periods. Consumers as well are now beginning to embrace and appreciate the value of shopping online, even where it had not been common.

However, in a third world countries like Botswana, online shopping appears to be still a far-fetched idea as consumers, sometimes out of a situation beyond their control, still prefer to go to malls or shopping centers to buy necessities. This has seen people Queuing endlessly at district offices to obtain temporary travel permits.

The April 3-28 lockdown seems to have created uncertainty and stirred panic as some Batswana cannot fathom a state where they run out of necessities in the event the situation slides into a global crisis.

Even though one would argue by the grace of God Botswana appears to have been spared the grim reality of the pandemic as experienced elsewhere, albeit registering 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients with one death, government is not leaving anything to chance.

Government has been swift to enforce containment and enact aggressive protocols to stop a further spread of the virus, closing national borders and imposing a 28-day lockdown as well as a six-month state of emergency.

Notwithstanding, a snap survey around Molepolole recently shows that even though many residents are heeding the lockdown. There has been some lapses here and there as people at shopping centres and district offices still stood in queues.

In some unfortunate instances, social distancing, which has become a buzz word, seems to be a challenge to some ordinary consumers who cannot keep the one or two metre distance apart.

That aside, service providers are trying their best to guide shoppers where to stand with markings on the floor as well as providing hand sanitisers as one goes in and out. Trolleys and shopping baskets are disinfected as well.

Meanwhile, further afield, consumers in developed countries are taking advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, otherwise known as 4IR, to adapt to a new way of life as online shopping becomes the new normal for even mundane items. They cannot risk further spreading the virus and losing more lives.

However, the developed world's experiences have not gone unnoticed locally. Text messaging and online advertising, which were hitherto a preserve of a few, appear to be turning into the new normal for even the ordinary folks. Now and then text messages from almost all service providers flood consumers cellphones either providing daily updates or reminders on how to keep safe besides avoiding the spread of the virus.

One message would read, "Use our digital services from the comfort of your home to access your account, buy electricity and report faults" while another one would read "Dear customer, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, use mobile banking, internet banking, mobile app and cards for transactions and less cash"

Incidentally, the last message reminded me that I had not registered for online banking. I had to make that decision forthwith. It makes life easier, especially one avoiding ATM queues and touching surfaces that might be harbouring the virus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Coronavirus Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nonetheless, before the lockdown some people had not still heeded the call to avoid crowding and Queuing at ATMs.

Ostensibly, some people have still not gotten used to swiping or using Point Of Sale machines. They still opt for cash. However, one hopes that after the lockdown people will appreciate the use of technology, more so that they adapt to the new normal of conducting business and other routines.

As one sits to wonder and ponder what will become of Botswana after 28 days of lockdown and barring any extension, prayer becomes the only recourse for God to spare the country from the devastating impact countries such as Italy and Spain.

Source : BOPA