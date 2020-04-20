Nigeria: 83-Yr-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Lagos

20 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

An 83-year-old woman lost her life to the dreaded coronavirus in Lagos State. The death brings to 14 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi tweeted that the deceased had underlying health issues.

The COVID-19 update for Lagos State as at April 18, 2020 shows that 23 new cases were confirmed in the state, bringing to 309, the total number of confirmed cases. Out of the 309 confirmed cases, 196 are active, while 94 patients have been discharged having fully recovered from the virus.

Professor Abayomi urged residents of the state to continue to observe social distancing and stay at home to halt the transmission of COVID-19 infection.

