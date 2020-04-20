Nigeria: COVID-19 - Ogun Confirms Two New Cases

19 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

Ogun State has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total as of Saturday night to 12 patients made up of nine males and three females.

A statement on the official Twitter page of the state government on Sunday said the two new cases are contacts of an earlier case who has international travel history.

It said the new patients are under close monitoring in an isolation centre in the state while all those with close contacts with them have been identified and placed under observation.

The state has seven imported cases out of the 12, with five international travel history and two local travel history (Lagos).

So far, 210 contacts across six local government areas in Ogun are currently under observation.

The LGAs are Ipokia (73), Sagamu (71), Ewekoro (39), Yewa South (24), Obafemi Owode (3) and Odogbolu (3).

Details of infection

According to the <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 542 confirmed cases with 166 persons discharged and 19 deaths.

Lagos tops the chat with 306 cases, followed by FCT - 81, Kano - 37, Osun - 20, Edo - 15, Oyo - 16, Ogun - 12, Kwara - 9, Katsina - 9, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom - 6, Delta and Ekiti - 4, while Ondo have 3 cases. Enugu, Niger and Rivers have two cases each, while Benue and Anambra have recorded one each.

