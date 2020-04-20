Nigeria: Bandits Kill 47 Persons in Katsina - Police

Katsina police command has confirmed the killing of 47 people by bandits in multiple attacks on some villages in the state.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that many residents of several villages in Danmusa, Dutsinma and Safana local government areas of Katsina State were killed while many others were injured in massive and multiple attacks by bandits on Saturday morning.

The attack also led to the massive relocation of residents.

The spokesman of the command SP Gambo Isah said " On 18/04/2020 at about 00:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kurechi village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state."

" The villagers summoned courage and chased away the hoodlums. Later the villagers started burning down empty corn stalk to keep their animals safe and to keep the hoodlums at Bay"

" Subsequently the situation changed when some group started setting ablaze some settlements at Aibon Mangwaro village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state"

" Consequently, on the same date at about 03:00hrs, there was reports of organized and simultaneous attacks in villages in Danmusa, Dutsenma and Safana by groups of armed bandits"

" At Kurechin Atai village of Danmusa 14 persons were killled. At Kurechin Giye and Kurechin Dutse villages of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state bandits killed 4 and 6 persons respectively. And at Makauwachi and Daule villages the hoodlums killed 19 and 4 persons respectively"

Already, a detachment of Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air force, Civil Defence and DSS have been drafted to the area currently an operation is still ongoing by the combine joint forces, he said