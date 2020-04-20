Nigeria: Why Top Officials Were Denied Access to Villa After Kyari's Burial - Presidency

Photo: QueenestherIroanusi/PremiumTimes
National Assembly.
20 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The presidency yesterday explained that the decision by security officials to bar attendees of the burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, from entering the State House was standard protocol.

The clarification followed reports that senior State House officials were denied access into the Presidential Villa, Abuja after attending the burial ceremony, which included prayers on the corpse of Kyari at the Defence Guest House in Maitama and interment at Gudu Cemetery.

Reacting to the report about barring access to top officials at the Villa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said it was true, but noted that the security operatives were observing standard security protocol.

Shehu stated these on his Tweeter handle.

"There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari's funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the.

"This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

"For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Nigeria President's Chief of Staff Dies of COVID-19 Complications
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
UN Provides Vital Supplies for Nigeria's Response to COVID-19
How Fear of COVID-19 Stalks Nigeria's Displaced People
More Nigerians Killed by Security Forces Than COVID-19 - Report
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.