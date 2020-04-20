Kenya: 15 People Missing After Elgeyo Marakwet Flash Floods

Nairobi — At least 15 are reported missing in Kipchumwa and Kaben areas in Elgeyo Marakwet county following a heavy downpour that caused flash floods on Saturday.

Kenya Red Cross said several houses and business stores were swept away by floods during heavy rainfall that went late into the night. There were no immediate casualty reports.

"Several households reportedly marooned as heavy rains cause havoc in Chesogon, West Pokot area currently inaccessible. We will issue a detailed report once the areas are accessible," the humanitarian agency tweeted Sunday.

A police officer was among the people reported missing at Chesogon police station at the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties after the station was destroyed by mudslides.

The government said it had dispatched a disaster response team to the region to aid in the search and rescue mission of the missing people.

Deputy President William Ruto said the team will work closely with the local leadership in the rescue efforts.

"The Government has mobilized adequate resources to respond to the unfortunate incident in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties following landslides in the region," Ruto said on Twitter.

In November 2019, more than 50 people died in West Pokot County after the area was hit by landslides.

Dozens of families were left homeless after their house were buried or swept away by floods in the remote villages in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the coutry.