Kenya: 15 People Missing After Elgeyo Marakwet Flash Floods

19 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — At least 15 are reported missing in Kipchumwa and Kaben areas in Elgeyo Marakwet county following a heavy downpour that caused flash floods on Saturday.

Kenya Red Cross said several houses and business stores were swept away by floods during heavy rainfall that went late into the night. There were no immediate casualty reports.

"Several households reportedly marooned as heavy rains cause havoc in Chesogon, West Pokot area currently inaccessible. We will issue a detailed report once the areas are accessible," the humanitarian agency tweeted Sunday.

A police officer was among the people reported missing at Chesogon police station at the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties after the station was destroyed by mudslides.

The government said it had dispatched a disaster response team to the region to aid in the search and rescue mission of the missing people.

Deputy President William Ruto said the team will work closely with the local leadership in the rescue efforts.

"The Government has mobilized adequate resources to respond to the unfortunate incident in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties following landslides in the region," Ruto said on Twitter.

In November 2019, more than 50 people died in West Pokot County after the area was hit by landslides.

Dozens of families were left homeless after their house were buried or swept away by floods in the remote villages in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the coutry.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.