Mauritius: COVID-19 - Bill Being Drafted to Ease Lockdown, PM Tells BBC

A Covid-19 Bill is currently being drafted to pave the way for easing the lockdown scheduled for 4 May 2020, depending on how the situation evolves in Mauritius, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, stated, today, in an interview to the BBC.

According to a BBC report, Mauritius has adopted the most stringent lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 over its territory. Since 25 March 2020, only essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and banks have been allowed to operate. In supermarkets, only one person per family is permitted to shop for 30 minutes and shopping time slots have been allocated according to surnames. It is also mandatory for citizens to wear a face mask and to bring their ID cards while shopping.

To a question with regard to precautions to be taken when restrictions are relaxed, Prime Minister Jugnauth emphasised that Government is already working on how to lift the curfew which will be carried out in a staggered and phased manner. Basically, he stated, the economic aspect and how to allow people get back to work, are currently being examined.

According to him, not everybody will go back to their workplace at the same time, as this will be executed in a phased manner. Imperatively, all the necessary precautions will be taken which include maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, as well as advising the population, especially those who will go back to work, on a number of sanitary measures to be adopted.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that over and above the strict lockdown measures imposed, including social distancing, which have widely helped in preventing the spread of the virus, Government has made it a point to ensure that other services such as in the education and health sectors are maintained. He indicated that although schools are closed, children are benefitting from online classes and that public health activities, for instance, the nationwide flu vaccination campaign for the elderly and the disabled has targeted some 150 000 persons.

Nevertheless, Mr Jugnauth conceded that there have been certain violations of the curfew but most citizens have understood the need to abide by all Government directives. He also gave an update of the Covid-19 situation and provided the latest figures as regards the number of Covid-19 cases, that is, 324 confirmed cases, out of which 204 are active cases. No new cases have been recorded for the past five days and all patients are in a stable condition, except for two who are in the ICU, he stated. The total number of tests that has been carried out stands at 9180 and 108 successfully treated cases have been recorded.

