Mauritius: COVID-19 - Mauritius Records One New Case in Six Days

One new case of Covid-19 was registered, today, after the country had seen zero new cases for the last five consecutive days. As at now, Mauritius has recorded 325 cases, with 133 active cases. Seventy-two additional patients have recovered bringing the total to 180.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, shared the latest figures, this evening, during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, through videoconference, from his office, in Port-Louis.

The Minister informed that the newly infected patient went to the flu clinic of a public hospital yesterday with fever symptoms. The tests conducted proved that the patient was infected with the virus and was thereafter transferred to one of the four Covid-19 treatment centres. Contact tracing was carried out within the patient's family circle and, consequently, around ten persons were tested. The test results are expected tomorrow.

Moreover, the Minister exhorted the population to be more vigilant and not to underestimate the virus. An infected person can transmit the virus to three more persons, he remarked. Thus, he emphasised, the importance to stop at the earliest the transmission chain by staying at home. Dr Jagutpal also called upon citizens to strictly continue abiding to the lockdown restrictions as well as the social distancing rules.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is doing its best to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus and provide appropriate treatment, however, each citizen is responsible to ensure their own wellbeing, he highlighted. Dr Jagutpal also lauded the work accomplished by health professionals and all those who are working hard to curb the propagation of the Covid-19. Government, he recalled, is elaborating a post-lockdown plan so that the curfew be lifted without any risk.

As regards the suspension of the nationwide anti-influenza vaccination campaign since yesterday, the Minister indicated that the exercise will take up again once the country receives the new shipment of vaccines, scheduled this coming week.

Additional information relayed:

· One person is currently on ventilator

· Nine deaths have been recorded as at now

· A total of 10 032 tests have been carried out so far since Mauritius recorded its first three cases of Covid-19 one month back, that is, on 18 March 2020

