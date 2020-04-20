Malawi Bureau of Standards Recommends 5 Companies to Make Hand Sanitizers

18 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Memory Chatonda- Mana

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has recommended products from five manufacturing companies to supply hand sanitisers aimed at enhancing hygiene amidst coronvirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday signed by MBS Director General Symon Mandala the five companies are Ethanol Company Limited, KenChem, Kadora Enterprises, Purity Sanitary Products Company Limited and Charma Chemicals and Distributors.

Local companies will be producing hand sanitizers

"MBS noted influx of various types of hand sanitizers on the market and because of this we held a meeting with stakeholders under technical committee responsible for the development of standards for the disinfectants, antiseptics and bleaches to draft Malawi standards for the products.

"Following the meeting, manufacturers have been voluntarily bringing samples of hand sanitisers for testing to check conformity with standards. Reaching this far, we have recommended safe hands, Handshield, Protecto, Purity and Anti-Gervisanitisers from five companies," reads the statement in part.

Mandala further said MBS is also testing more brands of sanitisers from other suppliers to update the list.

"We wish to entail that the recommended hand sanitizing products have not been certified by MBS since we do not yet have an approved Malawi Standard to use for the certification process. Once Malawi is approved, all the products will use MBS Certification Mark," he said.

Established in 1972 by an Act of Parliament, MBS is mandated to promote metrology, standardization and quality assurance of commodities among others.

