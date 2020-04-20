Malawi Rapper Phyzix to Release New Video for EP

18 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Blessings Kaunda - Mana

Local hip-hop artist Phyzix is to shoot and release a new video this week from his Extended Play (EP).

Malawi's hip-hop godfather Gamba wa Suit Phyzix

In an interview, Phyzix said as an advancement he is determined to release a video from one of his songs in the EP in a bid to attract more fans.

"This coming week we will release a video for one of the songs on the EP and any day from that we are going to do an online album launch through Facebook live. Other plans remain under wraps for now," said Phyzix.

However, he did not indicate how much he has made from his EP, but he only expressed happiness by thanking all people who took part buying his EP at a minimum price of K1, 000.

"We are in the process of compiling and we will give an accurate figure in a few days, suffice to say that it's looking good," he added.

As the country is experiencing Covid-19, Phyzix said one would not believe that money can be made by selling songs online through directives and proper marketing procedures.

"Response has been truly overwhelming and I appreciate the support. A significant number of notable people have bought my EP," he said.

According to the artist, the notable people include former Blantyre City Mayor Noel Chamalanda, Flames soccer star Gerald Phiri, Galaxy Pharmaceuticals, among others.

He further said it is difficult to hold live shows during this Covid-19 period but this does not stop them from releasing songs, but what is required is creativity to reach out to more people.

Before this EP, Phyzix released a song called Tigonjetsa Coronavirus and is being played on leading TV stations like Zodiak and Mibawa, among others.

