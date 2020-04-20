Kenya: Heavy Rains Leave Trail of Destruction

Flash floods have hit residents of West Pokot, Narok and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties hard over the weekend, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

Images streaming in from disaster-hit areas paint a picture of devastation as residents struggle with landslides, swollen rivers and destroyed roads that have left certain areas inaccessible.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya who visited some of the affected areas in Chesogon, along the Elgeyo-Marakwet-West-Pokot border, on Sunday said four people while 23 are missing following the Saturday evening floods.

In Narok County, a three-year old boy was buried alive after mudslides hit Pampanik village, Oldonyo Ngiro Location on Friday night.

The rest of his family was lucky to survive the disaster.

NAIVASHA DROWNING

In Naivasha town, an unidentified man drowned after he was swept away by flash floods on Saturday night.

Police suspect the victim might have slipped and fell inside an open tunnel at Industrial Area Estate after heavy rainfall throughout the night.

Sub-county police commander Samuel Waweru said the body was found floating in a trench

"We highly suspect man was swept away by raging waters, leading to his death," said Mr Waweru.

Naivasha town experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night, leading to flash floods.

WEATHERMAN WARNING

The weatherman had this week urged Kenyans to brace themselves for heavy rainfall, warning that it may result in flooding and landslides in some parts of the country..

The Kenya Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall of more than 30mm was expected over western, central region including Nairobi area and the coastal region of Kenya.

The weatherman had said areas likely to be worst hit were Kwale, Kilifi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Mombasa, Lamu, Tana-River, Taita Taveta, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Narok, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Embu among other counties.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lighting strikes," said the Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura.

Reporting by Lynette Mukami, Macharia Mwangi and Collins Omulo