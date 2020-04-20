Sudan: Govt Puts Khartoum on Lockdown After 30 New Virus Cases

19 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan's lull in the battle against the novel coronavirus was crushed on Saturday after 30 new cases were confirmed, pushing the national tally to 66.

Authorities have responded by imposing a 21-day lockdown of Khartoum State, which covers the capital Khartoum and nearby city of Omdurman, to limit the spread of the infectious virus.

The country's High Committee for Health Emergencies and the Council of Ministers said the curfew which begins Sunday will require people to stay at home throughout, with exceptions of limited hours of operation for food sellers.

Sudan's Health Minister, Dr Akram Ali Al-Toum, said that the comprehensive ban aims to reduce the chances of spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The Committee also directed that the public strictly follow preventive guidelines, and to immediately report any suspected cases during this period.

Al-Toum also warned that anyone who will be caught violating the lockdown directives will be prosecuted.

It means most businesses will be shut, public transport suspended and public gatherings banned.

However, the government is expected to provide further details explaining exemptions for movements within suburbs for locals.

With ten dead, officials said 27 cases were detected in the capital Khartoum, two from White Nile and one more case from Gezira State, indicating the infections may be spreading beyond the seat of government.

Among the four new deaths were two women and two men in Khartoum State.

