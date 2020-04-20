Malawi: National Repentance Malawi to Hold Online Prayers for COVID-19 May 1

Interdenominational Repentance and Prayer Ministry in conjunction with United States Capitol Hill Ministries on Prayer and Repentance has organised Global Day of repentance and prayer via zoom to be held on May 1, 2020, aiming to seek God's intervention on Coronavirus.

Reverend Edward Mikwamba, the prayers have been organised by International Repentance Movement.

Zoom is a video or satellite conference where many people from different locations of the world can participate live in the conference and it has conference identity card and a password.

National Coordinator for Malawi and Southern Africa, Rev Dr Edward Mikwamba said the main prayers online will mobilise the globe to repent and pray against the scourge of the Covid-19 that has thousands of people since it broke out end last year.

"I would say the zoom will help Christians to pray for the healing of Covid-19 patients and check the further spread of the pandemic.

"God will save and heal those people who genuinely repent all their sins, as it is said on 2 Chronicles 7:14," said Mikwamba.

International Director for National Repentance Malawi, Pastor Jeff Nash Daly from United South Africa said in a zoom prayer meeting last Wednesday evening that God has chosen National Repentance Malawi to lead the zoom conference where millions of Christians regardless of denomination will take part.

Meanwhile, Pastor Sarah Bellinger of Capitol Hill Ministry on Prayer and Repentance has said millions of people will participate in the conference and it is expected God will hear peoples' prayer that people are dying in masses of the Coronavirus disease.

"Prayers and repentance for the nations are the ultimate solution to challenges faced by families and nations in the world.

"United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence always have time to read the Word of God when starting cabinet meetings, and pastors are part of the revolution," said Pastor Bellinger.

National Repentance Malawi is an international religious organisation that started in 2016.

Its goal is to pray for people and nations to get healed in Jesus name. Currently, the ministry has a program on Blantyre Synod Radio called 'Season of Repentance' which is aired on every Wednesday 7:30 p.m and Saturday 8:00 p.m.

