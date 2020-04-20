Malawi: Williams Banda Is Treasury's New Spokesperson - Sado Promoted

18 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Government has appointed Williams Banda - known for his role as Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary - as spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Williams Banda: New Treasury spokesperson Sado: Promoted to management position as deputy director of administration at Treasury

Banda has replaced Davies Sado who has left the post after being promoted at the Treasury.

Sado, a former Lilongwe District Commissioner who once worked with Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, was promoted to the position of deputy director of administration at Treasury.

Ironically, while Banda is a sports administrator at Sulom, Sado is also general secretary at Beach Soccer Association of Malawi.

Sado in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper said it was "a humbling experience "working with the media as Treasury spokesperson since his appointment in 2017.

While Banda, who is Ministry of Finance principal revenue officer said he is waiting for handovers.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

