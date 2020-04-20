Zimbabwe: Malaria Kills 131 in 4 Months

20 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

The annual malaria outbreaks in Zimbabwe have killed 131 people, while 135 585 others have been ill, between January 1 this year and last Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 10,4 percent of those who had died were children under the age of five.

"A total of 201 malaria outbreaks have been reported throughout the country, mostly from malarious provinces such as Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East," said the ministry.

"Ninety outbreaks have been controlled. 18 690 malaria cases and 17 deaths were recorded this week. Of the reported cases, 1 935 (10,4 percent) were from the under five years of age."

In Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, 3 000 people had tested positive for malaria over the past three months but no deaths have been recorded. Acting district medical officer for the area, Dr Pepukai Mazanhi, said they had identified gold panning activities along Mazowe River and market gardening in the area as the driving factors.

"In that regard, we plan on conducting awareness, testing and treatment campaigns along the Mazowe River at the same time intensifying Covid-19 awareness campaigns in those same populations," he said.

Dr Mazanhi said the district was facing an acute shortage of personal protective equipment for staff members to protect them against Covid-19.

He asked for fuel to facilitate their movement around the area which Maramba-Pfungwe legislator Cde Tichawona Karumazondo said was provided by Government.

Cde Karumazondo confirmed the surge in malaria cases and praised the Government for quickly responding to their pleas for assistance by providing medicine and other medical sundries.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.