Mozambique: Three New Coronavirus Cases Detected

Maputo — The number of cases detected in Mozambique of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19 has now risen by three to 34, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, told a Maputo press conference on Friday.

She said that over the previous 24 hours, 43 suspect cases had been tested for coronavirus. 40 were negative, but the remaining three were positive. One of the new cases is a South African man aged over 40, and the others are Mozambican women, one aged over 30 and one aged over 20.

The three all have mild symptoms of Covid-19, and are currently in home isolation - one on the Afungi peninsula, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, one in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, and one in Maputo.

All three are part of the cluster of cases detected in Cabo Delgado, centred on the Afungi camp of the French oil and gas company, Total. They were detected thanks to the patient work of tracing the contacts of the Cabo Delgado cases discovered earlier.

The health authorities have immediately begun tracing the contacts of the latest three cases.

The cumulative total of the number of people tested for Covid-19 in Mozambique is now 898, the vast majority of whom have been negative. Of the 34 confirmed cases, two have made a full recovery, while the other 32 are regarded as active cases. There have been no deaths from Covid-19.

Marlene warned that the Covid-19 crisis should not lead to any interruption of basic health services, such as vaccination. If the vaccination routine is halted, there could be outbreaks of diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, such as measles or polio.

The Health Ministry is thus urging parents to take their children to the health units, in line with the normal vaccination calendar. Any children who have missed vaccinations should be taken immediately to the nearest health unit. "No child should die from a disease that can be prevented", she insisted.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Geraldo Saranga, told the press conference that all 38 Mozambican students in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic are in good health. With the lifting of restrictions on movement in Wuhan, the students, who had been in quarantine for 70 days, have now resumed their studies.

With the improving situation in China, the Mozambican embassy in Beijing and the consulate in Macau have reopened. Saranga said that none of the 227 Mozambican staff in the country's 42 embassies and consulates have been infected with Covid-19.

He told the reporters that the Chinese Jack Ma Foundation has promised to donate to Mozambique a million coronavirus test kits and 500 ventilators. South Korea has also promised to donate an unspecified number of test kits.

Currently there are slightly more than 50 ventilators in Mozambique. The equipment can save lives of people so seriously ill with Covid-19 that they cannot breathe unaided.

So far, none of the Mozambican cases are seriously ill, and the Health Ministry hopes that, if the virus can be prevented from spreading, then it will not be necessary to use ventilators.