Kenya: 4,000 Displaced By West Pokot Mudslides That Killed 4

Nairobi — At least 4,000 people were displaced after Saturday's mudslide at the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties where four people were reported dead.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the Kenya Air Force would startdelivering relief supplies from Eldoret to the affected families.

At least four people were confirmed dead, after 27 others were missing after the landslides occassioned by heavy rainfal.

Oguna said five police officers and two civilians had been airlifted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialized medical care.

"Thirteen more civilians have also been treated and discharged from local dispensaries while there are still undergoing treatment," Oguna said in a statement Sunday.

He has urged residents in the affected areas to move to safer grounds.

"We further urge Kenyans to heed to the advisories issued by the Kenya Metrological Department regarding heavy rains and its consequent effects," he said.

Four people were confirmed dead and 27 others were missing Sunday, following the landslide that buried several houses.

The landslide occurred on Saturday, following heavy rainfall that occasioned flash floods that washed away homes and business structures.

Rift Valley Regional County Commissioner George Natembeya on Sunday said at least 27 people, among them a police officer, were still missing.

"Majority of the people saw the water coming and managed to escape. The affected area had not rained," he told Capital FM News.

The water came from the mountainous areas of Elgeyo Marakwet and swept away an entire shopping center, including a police post.

Kenya Red Cross said it was coordinating a search and rescue mission.

On Sunday, the Government Spokesman said a team had been dispatched to the ground, coordinated by the Regional County Commissioner, with assurance on assistance to the affected families.

In November 2019, more than 50 people died in West Pokot County after the area was hit by landslides.

Dozens of families were left homeless after their houses were buried or swept away by floods in the remote villages in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the country.