Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Residents Ordered to Wear Masks By Regional Commissioner

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's commercial hub is so far the most hit by the novel coronavirus and authorities are putting in measures to fight the deadly virus.

As a result, Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has today ordered all residents in the city to wear masks with effect from Monday April 20 as part of efforts to curb Covd-19.

Mr Makonda said whoever steps out of his home to go out buy essentials in town must wear mask and must also maintain social distancing principle as recommended by health officials.

Mr Makonda also insisted that business will have to be conducted in a take way method, and buyer should buy commodities and leave the place.

This puts further emphasis on DC Mjema's order for bars not to allow revelers and patrons to drink at bars; instead they should buy and leave.

RC Makonda also emphasized on social distancing to everyone as should be 2 meter distancing from one person to another in every place of gathering, and also asked officials in various local market places to find a better way of doing business in a safe way.

Also Read

Covid-19: Kenya's total rises to 262 after 16 test positive

Covid-19 could claim 300,000 lives in Africa, says report

Coronavirus death toll across Africa hit 1,000

Dar es Salaam region has been reported to have a highest number of Covd-19 cases compared to any region in Tanzania as.

Yesterday alone there were some 38 new cases that tested positive of the Covid-19 in the commercial hub.

According to Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu on April 17 Tanzania has so far recorded 147 Covid-19 cases and 5 have since died.