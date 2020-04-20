Kenya: Floods, Mudslides Wreak Havoc in Elgeyo-Marakwet

Photo: Oscar Kakai/Daily Nation
Youths rescuing a cow in a flooded area at Chesegon area, West Pokot County.
18 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Evans Kipkura and Oscar Kakai

Several people are feared dead and property worth thousands of shillings destroyed by flash floods and mudslides along the Elgeyo-Marakwet/West Pokot border.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Police Commander John Mwinzi said several areas have been cut off, including Chesogon centre.

"We have received reports the area has been hit by landslides and floods. Reports are that so many people have been affected. We have a challenge of accessing the area because all bridges have been swept away," Mr Mwinzi said.

Mr Mwinzi called on the national government to provide helicopters to aid them in assessing the situation.

Marakwet East Police Commander Vincent Kitili also said they are unable to access the area.

Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Were Simiyu said they are trying to establish the extent of the damage.

"We have received reports that Chesogon market, the Technical Training Institute, the police post and the primary school there have been submerged," said Mr Simiyu.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Flash Floods Leave Trail of Death, Destruction in Parts of Kenya
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.