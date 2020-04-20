South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 3 158 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 158.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG 1148
WESTERN CAPE 868
KWAZULU - NATAL 617
EASTERN CAPE 293
FREE STATE 100
LIMPOPO 27
NORTH WEST 24
MPUMALANGA 23
NORTHERN CAPE 16
UNALLOCATED 42
Reporting of confirmed deaths
Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today.
We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.