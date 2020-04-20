South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 3 158 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

19 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 158.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 1148

WESTERN CAPE 868

KWAZULU - NATAL 617

EASTERN CAPE 293

FREE STATE 100

LIMPOPO 27

NORTH WEST 24

MPUMALANGA 23

NORTHERN CAPE 16

UNALLOCATED 42

Reporting of confirmed deaths

Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today.

We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

