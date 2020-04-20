South Africa: Time to Make South Africa's Relationship With China Mutually Beneficial

opinion

South Africa, China's leading trading partner and arguably closest ally in Africa, has been counting the economic impact of the coronavirus as experts warn that the outbreak will take a heavy toll on its economy. Perhaps this is an opportune time to rethink South Africa's relationship with China more closely.

The ongoing racism against Africans in China's southern city of Guangzhou is destroying the superficially successful Sino-African relations. The expulsion of Africans from hotels and their homes has caused a diplomatic storm. Trade relations between Africa and China have over the past two decades been marked by tremendous advancements in both trade and cultural exchanges. Conversely, the location of the city at the centre of Covid-19 in China and the emergency measures adopted in this country as well as travel restrictions across the world have affected global trade greatly.

China's economy has been steadily slowing for years, but Covid-19 might just be the end of the country's decade-long growth streak. Due to Africa's close trade and economies with China, concerns have therefore been raised about African countries having to brace for the economic impact of a China slump as a result of Covid-19. Questions such as "how will African economies...