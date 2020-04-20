Malawi: Total Malawi Donates K5 Million Worth of Fuel for Frontline COVID-19 Health Workers

As one way of helping in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Total Malawi on Friday donated fuel worth K5 million to the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events to ease transport challenges amongst frontline health personnel involved in battle with the disease.

Total Malawi: One of its service station

Regional Sales Manager for Total Malawi, Abel Yellewa said the donation comes in response to the MK 157 billion National Response and Preparedness plan that government recently launched to combat the disease.

"As a responsible key player in the energy sector, we thought of coming in and render our help as the country faces this enormous challenge because we also have a social responsibility towards our customers and stakeholders.

"We intend for this fuel to be channelled to and ease mobility challenges of our frontline health workers who are out there testing, protecting and responding to cases of COVID-19.

"This is one small way of mitigating the impact of the disease," said Yellewa.

Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster, Wilson Moleni who received the donation at Capitol Hill described the gesture a timely donation as government tries to raise the MK157 billion needed to effectively fight the disease.

"The resource gap that is still there is huge because as of now, we have only managed to raise around MK19 billion. As such, we are thankful for the donation from Total Malawi towards the COVID-19 response which will go a long way in this fight.

"Let me also appeal to other well wishers to also come in and help in any way they can. We need more resources and concerted efforts if we are to win this war," said Moleni.

Moleni, however, said government is putting in all efforts to make sure people are protected from the disease.

The Response and Preparedness Plan has ten clusters dedicated to respond to the pandemic from different fronts. Some of the clusters include communication, protection, enforcement and the health cluster which is the technical lead.

