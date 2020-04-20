South Africa: Eskom CEO On Debt and Financial Issues Facing the Troubled Electricity Utility

analysis

This second article based on an interview by Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence with Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter on 15 April 2020 covers the debt and financial issues facing South Africa's troubled national electricity utility.

Mr De Ruyter, at a recent investor briefing, Eskom anticipated a R5-billion revenue shortfall in FY 2020/21 as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. Some analysts suggest a decline of R20-billion is more realistic. What are your thoughts and contingency plans to address possible cash-flow shortfalls if this were to materialise?

We have estimated that the impact of the lower electricity consumption resulting from the current lockdown equates to about R2-billion to R2.5-billion as a reduction in our cash flows. Of course, the impact on our revenue line is greater, but there is also a saving by virtue of the fact that we burn less coal and diesel, so there are fairly large primary energy cost savings.

At this point, we don't know whether the lockdown is going to be extended further. We don't know the rate of recovery of the economy once industry reopens and people return to work, or whether there will be a...