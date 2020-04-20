South Africa: U.S. Gives SA $8.4 Million to Fight COVID-19 - With More Likely to Come

analysis

The new money will be routed through existing US Pepfar infrastructure for fighting HIV/Aids, allowing it to be deployed faster.

The US has just stepped up its financial assistance to South Africa's anti-coronavirus campaign to $8.4-million (about R158-million) "And there are tranches coming every few days," US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks said.

She told Daily Maverick the money coming into South Africa was being allocated by the US Congress as part of the $508-million that the US government was giving to countries worldwide to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The money for South Africa would be channelled through the existing "very advanced" infrastructure which the US already has in South Africa for its huge Pepfar programme which has already spent about R80-billion over the past 16 years fighting Aids in this country.

The US has just allocated another $523-million this year for Pepfar, the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, Marks said.

Funding for the Covid-19 response through Pepfar-funded partners in South Africa would build on existing infrastructure, allowing the Covid-19 money to be used right away and all resources to focus directly on the pandemic.

She said USAID -- the US Agency for International Development --...