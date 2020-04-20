South Africa: U.S. Gives SA $8.4 Million to Fight COVID-19 - With More Likely to Come

20 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The new money will be routed through existing US Pepfar infrastructure for fighting HIV/Aids, allowing it to be deployed faster.

The US has just stepped up its financial assistance to South Africa's anti-coronavirus campaign to $8.4-million (about R158-million) "And there are tranches coming every few days," US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks said.

She told Daily Maverick the money coming into South Africa was being allocated by the US Congress as part of the $508-million that the US government was giving to countries worldwide to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The money for South Africa would be channelled through the existing "very advanced" infrastructure which the US already has in South Africa for its huge Pepfar programme which has already spent about R80-billion over the past 16 years fighting Aids in this country.

The US has just allocated another $523-million this year for Pepfar, the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, Marks said.

Funding for the Covid-19 response through Pepfar-funded partners in South Africa would build on existing infrastructure, allowing the Covid-19 money to be used right away and all resources to focus directly on the pandemic.

She said USAID -- the US Agency for International Development --...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.