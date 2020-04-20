South Africa: A Time of Reckoning

editorial

This morning (Monday, April 20) the Cabinet will gather for what may be one of the most important Cabinet meetings in the history of democratic South Africa. Difficult decisions, with profound consequences, need to be taken and then quickly conveyed to an increasingly restless and desperate public.

It seems we are now on the cusp of the real Covid-19 epidemic; the preliminaries and introductions are over. Since the much-praised public press conference and presentation by Professor Salim Abdool Karim exactly a week ago, SARS-CoV-2 has refused to play ball.

With the upswing in the number of tests being done since last Thursday (still only about one-third of the targeted 15,000 tests per day), we now see an upswing in the detection of cases that were largely masked during the initial two weeks of the lockdown (when rates of testing actually declined compared to the immediate period before the lockdown).

Infections are now rising at a rate of over 200 a day and there is a marked escalation in deaths. Based on the figures of the last few days it seems South Africa may now be at the point of an exponential increase in infections and deaths, largely putting to rest...