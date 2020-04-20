Kenya: Ken Walibora - Autopsy Reveals Deep Cuts in Author's Face, Arm

19 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

More details have emerged on the death of celebrated Swahili author and journalist Ken Walibora following a postmortem conducted on his body on Saturday.

According to government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, the postmortem revealed that Walibora's body had facial injuries and a deep knife wound on his right arm.

Dr Oduor also said he had also lost two of his teeth and had a blood clot in his head, further deepening the controversy surrounding the celebrated author's passing.

"He had a cracked jaw on his right side, his right hand was broken and also he had a clot on his right side of the head, and he had lost two teeth all these are common with motor vehicle accident," said Dr Oduor.

An injury on his right arm is what the chief government pathologist said needed further investigation by the government, as his death continued to puzzle many.

"He had a wound cut caused by a sharp knife on the space between his thumb and the index finger which is not familiar with motor vehicle accidents," he added.

This revelation by Dr Oduor sheds more light on the initial reports that Ken Walibora had been knocked down by a matatu along Landhies road in Nairobi.

According to Citizen TV, eyewitnesses saw Walibora running from Muthurwa towards Landhies road before he was knocked down by a bus then ran over by a matatu.

"Street urchins ran after him, he crossed the first road and the second road and he was hit by a matatu that was headed out of town," an eyewitness said in the report.

The accident is said to have occured on Friday at 9.30am then an Nairobi county government ambulance later rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

More details revealed that the deceased allegedly lay unattended at KNH, which is the biggest referral hospital in the country, until mid-night when he passed on.

Early this week, police revealed that they were investigating how his Mercedes Benz was eventually found on Kijabe street and what really happened at Muthurwa.

