Kenya: Jesse Were Reveals His Ambitious Retirement Plans

19 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Jesse Were has revealed he plans to do business and open a professional football academy once he retires from the game.

The former Tusker striker, now turning out for Zambian champions Zesco United, was responding to questions from his followers in a Q&A session on Instagram.

"After football, I want to do business and also set up an academy to nurture young talents," he said.

He mentioned current Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch as the toughest goalkeeper he has ever faced and former Kenyan international Jamal Mohammed as the best midfielder he has ever played alongside.

Were also revealed that Congolese striker Idriss Mbombo, who plays for rivals Nkana, as his favorite player in the Zambian Super League (ZSL).

"Mbombo is a good player and my favorite in the ZSL. Globally, the best midfielders I enjoyed watching are Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Currently, Manchester City's Kevin De Bryune is the best," he said excitedly.

Asked if he would consider switching his Nationality to be Zambia in order to play for Chipolopolo, he responded with a straight NO!

Were scored the decisive goal in the final game of the season against Mufulira Wanderers in 2017 and he ranks this as his best goal so far in his career. He also ranks former Gor Mahia defender David "Calabar" Owino as the fastest player at Zesco United.

His select squad for a five-aside kick-about includes former Harambee Stars custodian Arnold Origi, Victor Wanyama, Eric Johanna, Abud Omar, and Brian Mandela.

The striker noted attributes that a good striker must have are - good close control, good positioning and the ability to score goals from the slightest of opportunities.

Were also revealed that to him Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca is the toughest side he has ever faced in his club career.

The Kenyan international has two years left on his current deal at Zesco United.

