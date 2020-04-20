Kenya: St Johns Ambulance Dismisses Claim of Declining to Evacuate Ken Walibora

19 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

St Johns Ambulance has dismissed claims that one of its emergency vehicles declined to rescue celebrated author and journalist Ken Walibora from the accident scene in Muthurwa.

In a statement, St Johns Ambulance Communication boss Fred Majiwa said the organisation was not alerted of any accident on Friday on Ladhies road where Walibora was knocked down.

"It has been brought to our attention that there is an incorrect story running on Citizen TV and social media alleging that St John's ambulance declined to evacuate the late Prof Walibora, after being hit by a matatu on Ladhies Road. This allegation is not true and has the potentially of falsely injuring the reputation of the charity," part of the statement read.

The charity said it had not been briefed of the crash and none of its ambulances move on the said road or any adjacent routes where the said accident took place.

It said that this "had been confirmed after checking all the St Johns call center logs and ambulance GPS movements on the said date."

The company further stated that it has noted with concern how members of the public have always confused St John Ambulances to those that have been branded some colors which are known to resemble its brand colors.

It sought to assure that St Johns Ambulances will always rescue members of the public free of charge once they are contacted.

