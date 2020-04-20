Kenya: Stars Allowances Hang in the Balance As Govt, FKF Wrangle Persists

Harambee Stars players who featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals will have to wait indefinite for their winning bonuses due to a row between government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over the payments.

Kenya's win over Tanzania at the continental championship in Egypt was to be rewarded with a Sh10 million cheque, or Sh250,000 token per player according to a discussed reward policy between FKF and the players.

But it has emerged that the players are yet to get the cash nine months down the line as wrangles between the government and FKF persists with no ending in sight.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed and FKF secretary-general Barry Otieno have pointed an accusing finger at each other over who should pick up the pending bill.

"Following Harambee Stars 3-2 win over Tanzania, the federation on July 9, 2019 wrote a reminder to the Ministry of Sports requesting that Sh10 million be advanced towards the repayment of the match bonus as communicated," read a statement by Otieno.

It added: "In light of the aforementioned, the federation without prejudice or malice wishes to state that the Sh10 million bonus against Tanzania is yet to be received from the Ministry and/or paid to the players and members of the technical bench."

But CS Amina Mohamed is reading from a different script. She confirmed that the government will not be spending an additional shilling towards the team, after advancing Sh244 million to FKF to help the team prepare for the tournament.

Harambee Stars put up a rather disappointing show at the continental event, which saw eventual finalists Senegal and Algeria, and elimination at the first hurdle.