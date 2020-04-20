Kenya: Coronavirus - 6 Arrested At a Private House Party in Kileleshwa

19 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police on Saturday arrested six people after they broke up a private party being hosted at the Viraj Villa in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The six were apprehended after neighbours called the authorities, saying the house party had been going on for hours.

In another raid, still in Kilimani, it was also reported that a number of people were arrested at an apartment on Menelik Road for hosting a bash at one of the houses.

In Nyeri county, three lawmakers were arrested after police raided a house were the they had locked themselves inside in Kingongo area.

The three were part of 17 revelers who were nabbed at the house which they had reportedly converted into a club following a tip-off from members of the public.

Nyeri Central Sub County Police boss Paul Kuria said all the suspects, including the MCAs, would be charged in a court of law over their actions.

During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by jumping over an electric fence while others hid under furniture.

Five personal vehicles were found parked in the said compound.

Last month, Kenya announced a total and indefinite ban of public gatherings and restaurants ordered to offer only take away services as all bars were ordered shut.

To combat the spread of Covid-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta also imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am.

