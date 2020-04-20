Kenya: Two More COVID-19 Deaths, as Confirmed Virus Cases Increase to 270

The number deaths resulting from the Covid-19 has increased in the past 24 hours after two more people died bringing the total in the country to 14.

This has been announced by Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi who also revealed that 8 new virus cases have been confirmed bringing the total in the country to 270.

According to Dr Mwangangi, the seven Kenyans and one foreign national who have contracted the coronavirus have no history of travel outside the country.

The cases were confirmed after a total of 1,330 samples were tested.

The CAS said the eight new patients are aged between 17 and 65.

"Three emanated from our quarantine centres and five were picked by our surveillance teams from various parts of the country," said Dr Mwangangi.

Four of the patients are from Mombasa, three Nairobi and one from Kajiado.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that seven more patients had been discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 67.

She added that out of the 270 infections, 56 percent are imported cases while 46 percent are from local transmissions.

On Saturday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that Nairobi is Kenya's hardest-hit region when it comes to coronavirus infections with no estate being left behind.

The capital accounts for at least 73 per cent of the confirmed cases with upmarket Nairobi neighbourhood Kilimani leading with the highest number of cases.

In his daily briefing on the virus, the CS said that it is high time Kenyans treated the virus with seriousness.

Nairobi accounted for 193 of the 262 cases confirmed in Kenya by Saturday, followed by Mombasa county which had 43 cases.

Other estates which have reported a single case each included Donholm, Eastleigh, Hurlingham, Lavington, Runda, Ngara, Madaraka, Kasarani.