South Africa: Toward a Risk-Based Strategy for Managing the COVID-19 Epidemic - a Modelling Analysis

analysis

This paper examines South Africa's strategic options for addressing the COVID-19 epidemic. Given the protracted nature of the risk posed by the epidemic, this paper seeks to address the need to identify a pathway forward that matches the health prevention approach with the maintenance of a viable economy. We publish it here in full.

The central premise of this paper is that there are no zero-sum options. By this it is meant that the health prevention strategy most compatible with the maintenance of continued economic activity is an unavoidable policy imperative for South Africa.

This paper addresses this discussion in three stages. First, it examines the factors that should influence the main strategic choices. Second, it examines the consequences of two alternative pathways leading to a preferred approach. Third, it offers an overview of the key features of a preferred approach.

The paper engages with the above through the use of a model (van den Heever, 2020) which attempts to compare alternative health prevention strategies. As a consequence, part of this paper involves a brief write-up of the methodology used.

Introduction

As yet, there are no proven formula to balancing the effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with the simultaneous...