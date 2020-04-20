Zimbabwe: Malaria Claims 131 in Three Weeks As Country Focuses On COVID-19

20 April 2020
While the country turns all efforts and resources towards fighting the COVID-19 scourge, it has emerged malaria has claimed 131 lives since the beginning of April.

This was confirmed by the country's health ministry Sunday.

The negative development has sparked confusion among Zimbabweans with some claiming authorities could be erroneously treating COVID-19 as malaria deaths.

Reads the health ministry official Twitter handle, "The cumulative figures for malaria are 135 585 and 131 deaths.

"A total of 201 malaria outbreaks have been reported throughout the country mostly from malarious provinces such as Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East. 90 outbreaks have been controlled."

In a shocking revelation, 18 690 malaria cases were reported last this week alone.

Of the reported cases, 1 935 according to the ministry were from under five years of age.

The deaths were reported from Mutoko district, Mashonaland East Providence, Mbire District among other areas.

Meanwhile, the country has 25 COVID-19 cases including 3 deaths and two recoveries.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) director, Itai Rusike said the government should provide regular updates to avoid mistrust.

"It is important for the government to provide regular updates on malaria cases and deaths in an open and transparent manner in order to avoid suspicion and mistrust from the general public.

"The spike in malaria deaths during COVID-19 pandemic calls for the government to enhance its commitment and support," he said.

