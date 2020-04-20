South Africa: Hungry SA Based Zimbabweans Must Go Back Home, Says Zanu-PF Spokesperson

20 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Zanu-PF spokesperson in South Africa, Kennedy Mandaza has encouraged Zimbabweans in that country to consider a return home amid tough measures imposed by the southern neighbour to try and arrest a furious surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to South African media Sunday, Mandaza urged his compatriots to fill in some repatriation forms in their numbers in order to get help much easier back at home.

"Even though there are other options like applying for food aid for Zimbabweans living in South Africa during this lockdown, the form of assistance which is a possibility is repatriation because they can engage with others that can assist them back home," he said.

Mandaza also said Zimbabwe's ruling party was positive the process would be smooth and lives of those who would like to go back home are protected.

"We are quite confident that the embassy which represents Zimbabwe here in South Africa will undertake all the necessary measures to make sure that those Zimbabweans that are repatriated will get home safely.

"Upon crossing the border into Zimbabwe, they will be quarantined for a period of 21 days to make sure that they are screened and tested in case there might be those who might be affected by the virus.

"The process is clean, and it can be followed through to ensure that Zimbabweans that need to get home get there safely," said Mandaza.

Like many of their compatriots back home, Zimbabweans trying to fend for their families in South Africa find themselves confined to homes as the southern neighbour tries to tame the rampaging disease.

Since the outbreak last month, Covid-19 infections in South Africa have risen to over 3 000 with over 50 deaths recorded.

However, it remains a question on whether Zimbabwe was capable of taking care of its returning citizens from South Africa as it is already struggling with a hungry population also under Covid-19 lockdown.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.