Uganda: Former Kongasis MP, Kapkwomu Ndiwa Dies At 66

18 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Chekwech

Former Kongasis County Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Kapkwomu Ndiwa, has died at the age of 66.

Kapkomu was a member of the Constituent Assembly between 1994 and 1996.

The assembly drafted and adopted the 1995 Uganda Constitution.

After failing to get elected to Parliament in 1996, he worked as a district veterinary officer in Bukwo between 1996 and 2001.

He was elected as MP in 2001 after beating Johnson Bartile Toskin (RIP).

In 2006, he lost to Bartile and returned to the district to serve as a member of the district Service Commission.

He is one of the 178 founding members of the ruling National Resistance Movement.

